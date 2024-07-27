Top Russian, South Korean diplomats discuss situation on Korean Peninsula — MFA

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to continue contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The foreign ministers of the two countries exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Both sides expressed readiness to continue contacts on issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement after the top diplomats’ meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN forum in Laos.

The conversation was held at the request of the South Korean side. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that when requesting a meeting with the Russian minister, Cho Tae-yul insisted that the press should not attend it.