Top Russian diplomat to participate in ASEAN events in Laos

VIENTIANE /Laos/, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Laos on July 25-27, where he will take part in meetings of top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The meetings in the Laotian capital of Vientiane will be held at the foreign ministerial level in three formats: Russia-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that at the upcoming events Moscow plans to outline, in particular, assessments of the regional situation, including the strengthening of the conflict potential in the Asia-Pacific region against the backdrop of the West's and NATO's line on the militarization of the region.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Russia's accession to the 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. In this regard, according to the spokeswoman, the Vientiane meeting is planned to reaffirm the principles enshrined in the treaty to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Zakharova said that Lavrov has also planned a large number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the events. When asked about the possibility of a meeting with the Americans, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS that no such contact was planned.