MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Western countries are worried about how the Ukrainian armed forces are suffering failure after failure on the way to their inevitable defeat, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering failure on the way to their inevitable defeat, which definitely worries the West who is doing its best to prevent Russia from winning. In a situation where no other options are available, they are resorting to terrorism," the diplomat noted at a briefing.

Zakharova pointed out that the Kiev regime "is used to" employing terrorist methods. "They have enormous experience in carrying out terrorist attacks," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.