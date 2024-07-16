Russian Interior Ministry denies hiring foreign citizens for service

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has refuted information that foreigners will be recruited to serve in internal affairs bodies and emphasized that all students from other countries studying at Russian departmental universities will serve in their homeland after completing their courses.

"The information disseminated by a number of Telegram channels about the admission of foreign citizens for service in the Russian internal affairs bodies does not correspond to reality," Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

She recalled that in accordance with paragraph 8 part 1 of article 14 of the federal law "On Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Russian Federation and Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" an employee of an internal affairs body may not serve if he or she has citizenship or nationality of a foreign state, as well as a residence permit or other document confirming the right of permanent residence of a citizen in another foreign state.

"Training of personnel for law enforcement agencies of foreign countries in educational organizations of the Russian Interior Ministry is carried out in accordance with Russian legislation and intergovernmental agreements. After completing their training, they return to their home countries to serve," the spokeswoman added.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in May that the shortage of personnel in the Interior Ministry has aggravated, adding that the department lacks 152,000 people. The day before, the Tajik Interior Ministry published information about the announcement of enrollment of applicants for higher professional education programs of the Russian Interior Ministry for the 2024-2025 academic year, after which reports that migrants from Tajikistan will be admitted to the Russian police emerged in the media.