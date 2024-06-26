West uses NGOs as vehicle to bring down whole societies — foreign ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Western non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are used as an instrument to destabilize countries around the world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"For the collective West, these NGOs <...> are used to systematically destroy civilian societies in various countries, as a tool of influence on people and on civilian society. In this case, the civilian society is like the lungs, heart, or some other vital organ," she said.

According to Zakharova, Western NGOs no longer just "influence and lobby," just like the Syrian White Helmets organization. "This so-called NGO has indirectly affected us as well. Russia once again turned out to be involved in some accusations of supporting non-democratic regimes. We were labeled the most non-transparent, non-democratic, illegitimate. But the main blow was undoubtedly dealt to Syria," the diplomat pointed out.

The forum

The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum was established in 2011. It is a major venue for professional discussions on civilian rights protection, business, improvement of legal practice and advertising legislative initiatives for the development of legal culture. In 2023, the forum brought together over 3,800 people from 54 countries of the world. TASS is the event’s general information partner.