EU imposes sanctions on 116 Russian citizens, companies — EU Official Journal

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. The EU imposed sanctions against 116 Russian citizens and legal entities, including officials, artists, businessmen and companies for aiding in the Russian special military operation, Russian operations in Donbass and new regions, or for their support for the Russian Armed Forces, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

In particular, the EU imposed sanctions on Russian Navy Commander Alexander Moiseyev, Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik, Vadim Yakovenko, head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management, nine Deputy Ministers of Construction and Utilities, and Novorossiya Railroads CEO Andrey Kazakov. Notably, the EU imposed sanctions against Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov’s mother, Aymani Kadyrova, for carrying out a "program" on re-education of Ukrainian children on for aiding families of Chechen servicemen fighting in the special military operation.

The European Union also blacklisted Russian businessmen Roman Trotsenko (founder of AEON), Sovkomflot CEO Igor Tonkovidov, founder of the Russian Copper Company Igor Altushkin and Taymuraz Bolloyev, President of the Baltika Breweries, which currently owns Russian assets of Carlsberg Group. The blacklist also includes Aram Gabrelyanov, founder of Life News and News Media. According to the EU Official Journal, Gabrelyanov’s actions "undermine and threaten territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

The EU also imposed sanctions against Russian singer Polina Gagarina, singer Yaroslav Dronov (known under alias 'Shaman') and actor Ivan Okhlobystin for taking part in events in support of the Russian Armed Forces.

The sanctions also cover 6 hackers from Russia and Ukraine, aged between 35 and 51, for alleged collaboration with the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, as well as two FSB employees from Crimea and Sevastopol and an employee of the Crimean Prosecutor’s office. The latter allegedly brought to responsibility three "members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses [religious sect], who were subjected to repressions for their religious views."

The blacklist also includes Eurasia Oil Services and Neftegazpromstroy oil service companies, Volga-Dnepr, Russia’s largest air and cargo carrier and the Belarusian Optical-Mechanical Association (BelOMO).