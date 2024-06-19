Novatek intends to implement LNG projects in Vietnam — Putin

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. Novatek is going to implement projects related to liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for the Nhan Dan newspaper.

"Gazprom, in its turn, is engaged in gas extraction in Vietnam, while another major Russian company, Novatek, intends to implement LNG projects on the Vietnamese territory," the President said.

"The energy sector remains a strategically important area of bilateral cooperation," Putin stressed, highlighting successful operations of Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro joint ventures.