Kremlin to closely monitor G7 summit in Italy — presidential spokesman

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin will closely follow the G7 summit in Italy, which is expected to expand support for Ukraine, including at the expense of Russian assets, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We will, of course, follow it closely," he told reporters.

The meeting of G7 leaders has kicked off at the Borgo Egnazia resort in the southern region of Puglia and will last until June 15.

Among the planned topics for discussion is the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Western press reported that one possible option would be a mechanism for loans to Kiev for arms purchases. In addition, according to the White House, the G7 is planning to take action against China for suspected support of the Russian defense industry.