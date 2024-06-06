Russian, Belarusian security chiefs discuss Union State’s security concept

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu held a working meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Volfovich to discuss the process of drafting the Union State Security Concept and the bilateral treaty on security guarantees, the Russian Security Council's press service said.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu held a working meeting with Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich in Almaty," the press service said in a statement. "Among other things, they discussed the process of drafting the Union State Security Concept and the draft Russian-Belarusian treaty on security guarantees."

The sides also exchanged opinions on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and the global agenda.