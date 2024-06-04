Pakistani-Russian commission to meet soon — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan will soon hold an intergovernmental commission meeting, Ambassador of Pakistan in Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali told reporters.

"Soon we will be having the intergovernmental commission meeting in Moscow. And also we invited the Russian side to participate in the food and agricultural exhibition in Karachi," Jamali said.

The trade turnover between our countries is about $1 bln at the moment, the ambassador said. Islamabad is going to expand economic cooperation with Moscow, particularly in the energy sphere, he added.