Kremlin spokesman offers no specifics about Putin’s potential visit to Vietnam

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. No specific information is currently available as to when Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Vietnam and what the trip’s agenda may be, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is nothing specific to say about it at this point," he said.

Speaking about relations between the two countries, Peskov said that Hanoi was a good partner for Moscow. "We have great prospects for bilateral relations. Their rich potential has not been fully implemented yet so we have some work to do," the Russian presidential spokesman concluded.