Russia still sees Armenia as ally, and not only legally — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Moscow still considers Yerevan as an ally not only legally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio stations.

"We are allies with Armenia after all. We still consider us as allies. Legally we are allies, but I think that this is so not only legally and that there are those there who understand the importance of Russia for Armenia's security and economic development," Lavrov noted.

He also pointed to "brazen and inexcusable actions" by the United States and the European Union "to tear Armenia away from the Russia at an accelerated pace."

"In the EurAsEC, Armenia benefits the most in proportional terms. It has been calculated that 35% of Armenia's economy is dependent on participation in the EurAsEC," Lavrov continued, commenting on some statements about Armenia's partnership ties with Russia and the EAEU.

"If we take last year, Armenia's trade was at about $20 billion, with the Eurasian Economic Union accounting for 37%, the European Union for 13%, and the United States for 3%. Armenia, being a small country, contributes far less to the EurAsEC than the others, including financial contributions, but it has absolutely equal rights with everyone, including Russia, when it comes to decision-making."

"Therefore, those who are trying to draw a picture of exploitation of small Armenia by Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union should keep this in mind," Lavrov concluded.