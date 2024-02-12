UN Security Council on Ukraine to be held on anniversary of Minsk agreements

UNITED NATIONS, February 12. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the situation in Ukraine on February 12, the anniversary of the signing of the Minsk agreements, at Russia’s request, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"On the morning of February 12 - the anniversary of the adoption of the Minsk package - we have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council to remind our colleagues of a historic opportunity for a peaceful settlement of the internal Ukrainian crisis, which was wasted by the Kiev regime and its sponsors. We will discuss how, due to the actions of the Western members of the Security Council, the Council failed to carry out one of its most important tasks - the prevention of crises and conflicts. [The meeting] starts at 10:00 New York time (18:00 Moscow time)," he wrote in his Telegram channel.