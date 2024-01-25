West's anti-Russian policy now 'at its peak,' says Kremlin spokesman

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. The West is going all out against Russia, as evidenced by the current holding of the largest-ever NATO exercise, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The strategy of deterring our country, of putting pressure on it, has not gone anywhere. Sometimes it escalates, sometimes it subsides. Now it is probably at its peak. Such exercises are the best proof of this," he said on Channel One.

Peskov pointed out that the West holds a very clear anti-Russian position, which is determined by NATO, while the alliance's rhetoric "is determined across the ocean, in Washington."

The Kremlin spokesman was asked about the West's policy in the context of today's visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Kaliningrad Region. Commenting on the situation in the region, Peskov noted that "Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia," and it is important for the authorities to keep the entire region's life support system in a workable condition.

"There are certainly dangers present, merely in strategic terms. You see what militaristic moods prevail now in Europe, in the neighboring Baltics and so on. Countries that are permeated with Russophobic tendencies are dragging more and more military facilities, military equipment belonging to the alliance into their territory. This is, of course, a danger; it requires additional measures to ensure that the security of our country is reliably ensured," the presidential spokesman emphasized.