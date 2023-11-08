Russia strengthening sovereignty in energy sector, expanding export geography — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia has managed to change and expand the geography of energy exports, the country is implementing reforms and strengthening its sovereignty in the energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an embassy round table on the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

"In general, we are engaged in reforms in our fuel and energy complex, strengthening the sovereignty of this industry - technologically, in terms of personnel and financially. We have developed a new export geography and are effectively mastering it with good results," he said.

Lavrov drew attention to the fact that Russia "managed to switch in a very short time the supply of oil, gas and coal to rapidly growing, promising markets, primarily India, China, other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and South America."

"We know that supplies from our country allow our partners to restrain the rise in prices for energy raw materials and thereby strengthen economic stability," Lavrov said.