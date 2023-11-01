Putin, Lukashenko discuss upcoming CSTO summit in Minsk

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed preparations for a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk, slated for November 23, in a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The issues of preparing for the upcoming session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Minsk on November 23 were discussed," the statement said.

Putin’s most recent visit to Belarus was last December.

In addition to Belarus that chairs the CSTO in 2023, the organization includes Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.