Russia, China share aspirations for equal international cooperation — Putin

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Russia, China and the majority of other countries share aspirations for equal cooperation and defend each country’s right to have its own development model, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the Belt and Road forum in Beijing on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly noted that Russia and China, just like the majority of other states the world over, share aspirations for equal mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at reaching universal sustainable and long-term economic progress and social welfare," Putin said.

He said this process should "respect the diversity of civilizations" and take into account "each nation’s right to follow its own development model."

According to Putin, the broad agenda of integration is an integral part of "Russia’s national development strategy toward enhancing its sovereignty in the economy, technology and finance" as well as efforts to upgrade and expand infrastructure.

Also, the Russian leader said, China’s Belt and Road Initiative matches well integration processes currently underway across the world.

Putin thanked Xi for inviting him to attend China’s third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation as he lauded the entire initiative "as a truly global plan, indeed." "I agree with the Chinese leader in that the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative tunes in with multilateral efforts to enhance creative and constructive cooperation throughout the global community," the Russian president concluded.