Latin America not supplying weapons to Ukraine despite Western pressure – Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The West is putting pressure on Latin American countries over their refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine, but the continent's states have a principled stance on that issue, Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, told TASS on the sidelines of the "Russia - Latin America" conference.

"Certainly, there is pressure [from the West] on this issue, first of all with regard to the types of Russian or Soviet-made weapons that our Latin American partners have and also other types [of weapons]," the diplomat said.

He pointed out that despite the pressure, "the position of Latin Americans is very clear - that arms deliveries to the conflict zone will only aggravate the situation, expand the conflict, which Latin Americans fundamentally oppose." "Latin America is not involved in this, and this situation at the moment is absolutely clear and unambiguous," Shchetinin emphasized.