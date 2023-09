VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian humanitarian supplies to Pyongyang may be discussed during the visit of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

"This is a possibility. All issues can be discussed there. Since many representatives of our government will be there, the issues will be discussed, I think, in a package," Rudenko said, answering a relevant question on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).