Policy of tough sanctions against North Korea exhausted itself — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 26. /TASS/. The inhumane policy of growing pressure on North Korea has exhausted itself, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"The Russian-Chinese draft political and humanitarian resolution is still topical. No doubt, its potential adoption will do much more than such obviously futile measures as the demonization of Pyongyang and the inhumane policy of increasing the sanction pressure," he said.

"We are convinced that the policy of tough restrictions has exhausted itself," he stressed. "It runs counter to the tasks of restoring trust the Security Council should focus on.".