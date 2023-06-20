Russian forces hit mercenary base, ammunition depots in Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, June 20. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes on munitions and weapons depots as well as mercenary camps in the city of Zaporozhye in the early hours on Tuesday, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, told TASS.

"At night, seven missile strikes were delivered. At least five of them were direct hits," he said, adding that they included the Zaporozhye titanium and magnesium works, the Zaporozhogenupor plant, and the Two Moons Hotel. According to Rogov, the titanium and magnesium works and the plant housed a store of ammunition and a shed for combat vehicles, and the hotel served as a base for mercenaries and nationalists.