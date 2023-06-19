Russia, Belarus determined to counter attempts at destabilization — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Although Russia does not have any specific information about Poland allegedly plotting a coup in Belarus, Moscow and Minsk are determined to counter attempts at destabilization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We have no specific data here, and it’s hard to say what exactly they are talking about. But one thing that remains clear is that both Minsk and Moscow have lots of ill-wishers, even enemies," Peskov said, commenting on reports saying that Belarusians in Poland may be plotting to overthrow Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Certainly, there are those among them who are not averse to encroaching on the stability of Belarus and the Russian Federation, and jointly, we are determined to counter such attempts," he concluded.

On June 18, the Sunday Times reported that a group of exiles who fled Belarus in 2020 is plotting an armed revolt against Lukashenko. According to the British newspaper, several hundred Belarusians are currently undergoing training at centers in Poznan.