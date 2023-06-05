Kiev fires over 70 shells at community in Russia’s borderline Shebekino district

BELGOROD, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 70 rockets from a Grad multiple launch rocket system at the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino district of the Belgorod Region bordering on Ukraine, Vladimir Zhdanov, the district’s head, said at a regional government meeting on Monday.

"Over 70 rockets from a Grad multiple launch rocket system were fired at Tavolzhanka before 8:30 a.m. today and over 15 shells were launched from tube artillery against the city of Shebekino," he said.

In total, the Kiev regime’s strikes have damaged or destroyed 1,150 apartments in 67 apartment buildings and 370 private houses in the Shebekino district over the past week, he said.