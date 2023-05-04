Russian delegation calls on Black Sea countries to keep US-run biolabs on tight leash

ANKARA, May 4. /TASS/. US-run biolabs in a number of counties are a serious threat and their activities need to be controlled, acting head of the Russian Federal Assembly's (parliament) permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Olga Timofeyeva told reporters on Thursday.

"We said here today that a parliamentary investigation into the activities of biolabs in various counties, which we conducted together with the Federation Council, has been completed," said Timofeyeva, who also heads the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on Development of Civil Society, Public and Religious Organizations. "Today, we warned the world’s parliaments that it is a serious threat when the US deploys its biolabs [in other countries] and grows pathogens. We called on the parliaments to control the activities of such biolabs in their countries," she added.

Timofeyeva is currently participating in a summit of parliament speakers from the Organization of the Black Sea Economic member states and the 61st PABSEC General Assembly.

In mid-April, a Russian parliamentary commission presented its final report on the investigation into the activities of US-run biolabs in Ukraine. According to the document, the Pentagon’s military biological program had grown large in scale, being implemented under the guise of anti-terrorist projects and activities permitted by the Biological Weapons Convention. The commission also pointed out that the activities of all the US-controlled laboratories involved Pentagon experts. However, their work is secret and government agencies in the host countries only have access to secondary research.