Poland has designs on remnants of Ukraine, no clearer sign to Kiev on NATO bid — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Polish authorities have designs on the remnants of Ukraine, and this is the clearest signal Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will ever receive on country’s NATO bid, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The diplomat drew attention to Zelensky's words, who said on Thursday that Ukraine understood that it could not join NATO during the conflict, but wanted a "clear signal" that it would be accepted later.

"Poland has designs on the remnants of Ukraine. There are no clearer signals," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.