Diplomat reveals external forces pushing Chisinau to break ties with Moscow

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia's introduction of retaliatory measures due to the suspension of Russian-language TV channels broadcasting in Moldova will complicate relations between the countries, which is exactly what external forces are hoping for, pushing Chisinau to break off ties with Moscow, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk told TASS in an interview.

"Speaking of possible retaliatory measures, we must understand that Moldovan citizens are not strangers to us. The introduction of such measures will make cultural, humanitarian and human relations between the peoples of our countries even more difficult. This is precisely what those external forces that are pushing Moldova to break off ties with Russia are trying to achieve. We are constantly urging our Moldovan colleagues not to follow their lead," the diplomat said, commenting on possible measures against the suspension of Russian-language TV channels broadcasting in Moldova.

Polishchuk recalled that Russia considered the suspension of broadcasting an unprecedented act of political censorship, and a violation of the media pluralism principle. He stressed that Moldova was deliberately depriving millions of Russian-speaking residents of the country of sources of news content in the language of their choice. "We are seeking, including in international organizations, a proper assessment of this lawlessness and the abolition of these restrictions," he pointed out.

"As for appeals to international structures, we constantly use these platforms to draw attention to our concerns about the violation of rights and freedoms both in Moldova and in other countries," the diplomat added.

Earlier, Moldova’s Commission for Emergency Situations suspended the licenses of the opposition TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR-Moldova, Accent TV, NTV-Moldova, TV6 and Orhei TV. Liliana Vitu-Esanu, head of the Broadcasting Council, said that the main reason for the suspension of broadcasting was that these six TV stations did not cover the events in Ukraine, which could be considered propaganda by silence. This caused indignation among opposition parties and the public, and the management of the TV channels appealed against the actions of the authorities in court.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow qualified the Moldovan authorities' decision regarding the TV channels as a shameless violation of the rights of national minorities. She demanded that the relevant international organizations give an adequate assessment of what happened and take all appropriate measures.