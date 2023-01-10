Zaporozhye region sees hardest ever shelling on January 8, says politician

MELITOPOL, January 10. /TASS/. The number of strikes on the Zaporozhye region from Ukrainian troops on January 8 was the most since the start of the military operation, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Tuesday.

"There were as many as 89 shelling episodes on Sunday. This is a record in terms of intensity for the Zaporozhye region, the Ukrainian armed forces used heavy artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, starting from the caliber of 120 mm," he said.

Rogov specified that active artillery duels continue along the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region. The most difficult situation is in Vasilyevka, Pologi and Tokmak. "Pologi, Tokmak and, let's say, areas close to Vasilyevka are shelled almost daily, constantly, and there are large numbers of people living there," he added.

According to him, the situation on the line of contact remains stable. "There are no major changes. The only pressure is a large number of M777 artillery pieces and HIMARS," he summed up.