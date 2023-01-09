Top diplomats of Russia, China denounce US policy of sparking Moscow-Beijing conflict

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his newly appointed Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed in a telephone conversation on Monday that the US policy of igniting a confrontation between Beijing and Moscow was unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The two diplomats "discussed a number of pressing issues on the bilateral, global and regional agenda. Both agreed that the policy of the United States and its satellites of establishing a hegemony in global affairs and sparking a confrontation between Russia and China in view of this goal as well as any interference in their domestic affairs, and attempts by the West to constrain the two countries’ development by imposing sanctions or any other illegitimate ways is unacceptable," Russia’s MFA said. According to the ministry, Moscow and Beijing share the same vision on the fundamental issues facing global progress.

Lavrov and Qin also "made a positive assessment of the constructive dialogue and the high level of bilateral coordination at the United Nations, BRICS, the SCO, the G20, and as part of interactions with ASEAN, as well as in other formats" which they said was in line with the trustworthy relations between the two partner countries. Russia’s top diplomat congratulated his Chinese counterpart on his recent appointment and wished him success at his high-profile post, the Russian ministry added.

"The two foreign ministers said they were satisfied with how fast the bilateral political dialogue and practical cooperation have been progressing," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Lavrov and Qin highlighted the importance of the December 30, 2022 video-conference talks between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in contributing to a stable and consistent development of the entire range of relations between the two countries.

Also, the two diplomats praised the successful implementation of plans to merge the Eurasian Economic Union and the One Belt - One Way initiative. "Lavrov invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Russia when he sees fit," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.