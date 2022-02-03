China, Russia ready to jointly oppose attempts to politicize sports — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. China and Russia have expressed support for the success of the Beijing Olympic Games, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between the Chinese and Russian top diplomats, Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov, in Beijing on Thursday.

"Both parties unanimously agreed to promote the Olympic spirit, jointly oppose attempts to politicize sports and stand together to support the success of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing," the statement reads.

On December 6, 2021, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a decision which means that no officials will accompany US athletes, who will still take part in the Games, to China. The US initiative was supported by Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Denmark.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing on February 4-20 and the Paralympics will be held on March 4-13.