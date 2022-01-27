Russia to view disruptions of humanitarian supplies to Syria’s Idlib as sabotage

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. Russia will view disruptions in humanitarian deliveries to Syria’s Idlib as acts of sabotage and a deliberate threat to lives of ordinary Syrians, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has told the UN Security Council.

"The UN mandate for cross-border humanitarian deliveries to Syria through "Bab al-Hawa" crossing point will remain effective until 10 July 2022. There are a lot of things that we need to do in the remaining months, so we have no time to get started slowly," he said. "In the next five and a half months we need to fulfill a number of critical tasks. First of all, we need to ensure that the established mechanism for cross-line deliveries should keep working without interruptions and that it should be extended to the areas that cannot be accessed via the cross-border mechanism (CBM)."

"Any delays with dispatch of humanitarian convoys, i.a. to Idlib, cannot be perceived as anything other than a deliberate sabotage and intended threat to the lives of ordinary Syrians," the Russian diplomat continued.

"At the very minimum, we must fully implement the clear operational plan, articulated by OCHA in October last year," he said. "So far, there has been little progress with that. We expect our UNSC colleagues to adopt a principled stance on that matter."

Polyansky also stressed the importance of UN presence in northwest Syria "in order to enhance control over the distribution of humanitarian assistance."

"It is crucial to build up efforts to ensure early recovery of infrastructure that should provide essential services to the Syrians," he added.

On July 9, 2021, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on further cross-border humanitarian aid for Syria. The paper was prepared by Russia, the US, Ireland and Norway. It prolongs the operation of the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint on the Syrian-Turkish border for 12 month, under the condition that the UN Secretary General presents a report on the cross-border aid mechanism in six months since the resolution’s adoption.

The final document was a compromise between the proposal of Ireland and Norway - who suggested reopening one additional checkpoint on the Iraqi border - and that of Russia, who suggested prolonging only the Bab al-Hawa operation, and only for six months.