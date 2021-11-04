Auto extension of cross-border aid mechanism for Syria not expected - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. An automatic extension of the cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria should not be expected, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said in an interview with TASS.

"We hope that the conscientious implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2585, without exceptions and politicization, will significantly improve the humanitarian situation in Syria and alleviate the suffering of its civilian population. Extending the cross-border mechanism for another six months will depend on compliance with its conditions. The automatic extension should not be expected," he said.

The diplomat noted that the Russian side assumes that the cross-border aid mechanism for Syria violates the country’s sovereignty and it is not transparent in regards to distributing the incoming aid locally. "That is, in any case, we need to work towards completely curtailing it and redirecting all humanitarian supplies, including to Idlib, to local Syrian routes," he stressed.