Ukrainian embassy employee declared persona non grata in Russia

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. An employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow has been declared persona non grata and must leave Russia until the end of the day on April 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Following Ukraine’s unfriendly actions, when an employee of the Russian embassy in Kiev was declared persona non grata on April 19 and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity for activities incompatible with the diplomatic status, an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Russia was declared persona non grata. He is to leave Russia by the end of the day on April 30. A corresponding verbal note was referred today to the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow," the ministry said.