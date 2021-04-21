Russian senator says Zelensky should lead Ukraine instead of annoying West with 'whining'

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should better lead his country and think about his people instead of always trying to engage the West in the conflict with Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS.

"It seems to me that the West is already fed up with him because this is just whining and begging for help and accession [to NATO]. The country entrusted him to lead the state and he should lead it rather than appeal to the West all the time and try to engage the West in the conflict with Russia," Dzhabarov said, commenting on Zelensky’s statement on the Western states and NATO’s support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said in his video message that the leaders of the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the President of the Council of Europe and NATO Secretary-General were ready to provide Ukraine with financial assistance, slap tougher sanctions on Russia and adopt tougher resolutions.

At the same time, he went on to say that Kiev might want more from its partners and needed "decisive action." Zelensky stated that Ukrainian citizens sought "clear signals" from the West about its readiness to support Ukraine not just as a partner but as a "member of the same team."