Zelensky’s hope Ukraine will join NATO doomed to fail, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Ukraine has no chances of ever being admitted to NATO and President Vladimir Zelensky’s hope the alliance will agree to protect him, if he enters into a conflict with Russia is futile, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Vladimir Jabarov, told TASS in an interview.

"NATO admits only those countries which have no internal conflicts or conflicts with neighboring states. He [Zelensky] has both an internal conflict, the one in the southeast, and rifts with neighboring countries. He has quarreled with Belarus and is threatening us. May he give up this hope. He will never be in NATO," Jabarov said.

He invited Zelensky to give thought to how to retain power.

"If he thinks that NATO will agree to defend him, should he enter into a conflict with Russia, he is very wrong. May he give a call to [Georgia’s former president Mikhail] Saakashvili and ask him for advice. He will tell him how it happens," Jabarov said. He stressed that the sole way of settling the conflict in Donbass was through the implementation of the Minsk Accords.

"But the Ukrainian authorities have torpedoed all Minsk agreements. Apparently, they are not prepared for this," he added.