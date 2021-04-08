Kremlin does not follow Navalny situation, spokesman says

"We do not follow this situation," he said.

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Kremlin does not follow the situation around the imprisoned blogger Alexey Navalny, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

Answering a question whether Kremlin noted the interest of foreign leaders to the Navalny situation, Peskov reminded that "this situation was raised weeks ago during [President Vladimir] Putin’s phone calls."

"We announced this, Putin provided all necessary explanations," he noted.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chairman of the Presidential Council on Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev said that the Council will check the reports on tuberculosis incidence in the Pokrov penal colony, where Navalny is imprisoned. According to Fadeyev, allegations that Navalny’s health problems are being ignored are false. The Regional Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate disclosed that Navalny recently underwent a scheduled medical examination, and his health was found to be satisfactory.