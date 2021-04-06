Kremlin assures if Navalny’s genuinely ill, he’ll get all necessary aid in jail

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny will receive all necessary medical assistance in his penal colony if he is genuinely sick, but no inmate can expect any special treatment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on reports about Navalny’s deteriorated health condition.

"You and I have different information on whether this particular inmate has been placed in a medical treatment facility or not," he said, adding that such matters "are the sole purview of the Federal Penitentiary Service."

"All the necessary steps are being taken. Naturally, no inmate can count on any special conditions," Peskov stressed. "There are certain rules, even in cases when inmates get sick."

"So, if he is truly ill, he will receive whatever necessary treatment is required," the official said, adding that he doesn’t know whether the president had received a letter from an Amnesty International representative concerning Navalny and his incarceration conditions. "I don’t know whether this letter has come via any channels - diplomatic or others. I haven’t seen it," he stated.