Lavrov arrives on working visit to Pakistan

Russia, China do not pursue aim of creating military union — Lavrov

ISLAMABAD, April 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a working visit to Islamabad, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The Russian top diplomat arrived in the Pakistani capital city from New Delhi. He was welcomed at the Islamabad airport by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi.

This is Lavrov’s first visit to Pakistan since 2012. On Wednesday, the Russian top diplomat will have talks with his Pakistani counterpart and the country’s senior officials.