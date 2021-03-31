Syria can collapse if conflict stays frozen, Russian top diplomat says

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The frozen state of the Syrian conflict is fraught with a breakup of the country, while Russia is putting in effort to avert this development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday during a special session of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Middle East Conference.

"It is fraught with a collapse of the country, which would be particularly tragic not just because of the Kurdish factor that will immediately acquire regional dimension. There could be unpredictable consequences. Therefore, we are making every effort to avoid it. But I agree with you that it does look like a frozen conflict," he said when asked about the state of the conflict in Syria.