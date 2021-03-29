Regions not under Damascus control in most dire straits — senior Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 29. /TASS/. The most difficult humanitarian situation in Syria is seen in the regions not under the control of Damascus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told an online session of the UN Security Council on humanitarian situation in Syria, laying responsibility on the countries de facto occupying them.

"It is paradoxical, yet true - a significant deterioration in the life of the Syrian population has been observed precisely within the past year, when a significant reduction in violence was achieved on the ground," the senior diplomat stressed. He also drew attention to the fact that "the most difficult situation is developing in the regions not under the control of Damascus in the northwest, north and northeast of Syria, the responsibility for which, let me reiterate, is with the de-facto occupying them countries and local authorities," Vershinin stressed.

Russia "on the whole shares" alarming assessments of the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Syria, voiced by representatives of the UN and other international organizations, Vershinin pointed out. "Today, the overwhelming majority of Syrians, more than 90%, live below the poverty line, 60% are malnourished, and two million children have no access to education," the senior diplomat stressed.

Mark Lowcock, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said earlier that about 13.4 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, which is 20% more than in 2020.

Politicizing humanitarian issues