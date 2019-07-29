US private military companies plunder Syrian oil facilities — Russia’s General Staff

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The US military is training up to 2,700 militants from different groups at the al-Tanf base in Syria, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said at a Defense Ministry briefing on Monday.

"Within the 55-km zone around al-Tanf, US instructors are training a large armed formation, Magavir al-Saura, and some small militant groups for the so-called Army of Arab Tribes. The militants’ total numerical strength is 2,700 men," the Russian general said, providing footage obtained from drones.

A part of the militants trained at the al-Tanf base is being airlifted by US combat helicopters beyond the Euphrates, the Russian general added.

"The most trained saboteurs are being delivered to the territories controlled by the government troops to destabilize the situation and prevent the strengthening of the Syrian government’s positions there," Rudskoi commented.

The basic goals of the militants trained by the US military instructors are to carry out subversive operations, destroy Syrian oil and gas infrastructure facilities and conduct terrorist attacks against government troops, he pointed out.

"Such groups have been spotted in the areas of the communities of al-Suwayda, Palmyra and Bu Kamal," the Russian general specified.

The US military base near the settlement of al-Tanf is located at the junction of the borders of Syria, Iraq and Jordan. It also embraces the 55-km zone around the town.

Russia’s General Staff added that US private military companies are plundering Syrian oil facilities under the cover of the coalition’s aircraft.