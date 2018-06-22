Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Terrorists in Syria used chemical weapons equipment from Western Europe — Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 11:47 UTC+3

Moscow is ready to provide the corresponding proofs, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

ODINTSOVO (Moscow Region), June 22. /TASS/. Chemical weapons production equipment found in the Syrian town of Douma and used by terrorists based there was manufactured in Western Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Journalists put pressure on Syrians who tell truth about chemical attacks — diplomat

"I would like to draw attention to the fact that the part of equipment, which is professional plant from an expert viewpoint, was, unfortunately, manufactured in West European countries," the Russian diplomat said.

"We are ready to transfer specific information in a working procedure to our colleagues, if they display interest in that, and provide the corresponding proofs that this equipment got into terrorists’ hands from Western Europe," Zakharova stressed.

