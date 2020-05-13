Militants appropriate most of UN humanitarian aid for Rukban camp refugees, says statement

The militants later sell the medicine and essential goods delivered by the UN to civilians, according to the surrendered militia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Most of the UN humanitarian cargo for Syria’s Rukban camp for internally displaced does not reach the refugees, militants who on April 14 fled the Al-Tanf area testify, the сoordination headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement.

According to the surrendered militants, "most of the humanitarian cargo, delivered by the United Nations to the Rukban camp, is being appropriated by the militia leaders." Meanwhile, civilians "are forced to purchase medicine and essential goods from the bandit groups on their own and for overinflated prices." The statement underscores that feeding militants under the disguise of humanitarian aid is unacceptable. West's interests at expense of Syrian people

The World Health Organization (WHO) at the expense of the country’s civilian population lobbies interests of the West and the US in particular during settlement of the tough epidemiological situation in northeast Syria, according to the joint statement by the сoordination headquarters of Russia and Syria. The document notes that the US is capitalizing on the difficult epidemiological situation in northeast Syria. "The fact that even the WHO got involved in this activity is surprising and worrisome," the statement reads. According to a WHO report, to effectively counteract the pandemic, cross-border supplies of humanitarian aid, including through the Al Yarubiyah crossing, must be restored. "Meanwhile, smuggling of weapons, drugs, militants and the coronavirus infection to the neighboring states’ territory through the abovementioned crossing is possible. Considering these circumstances, it appears that the Organization lobbies the interests of the West at the expense of the Syrian people and the regional security," the document underscores. In this regard, Russia and Syria call on the WHO representatives to review its approaches to compliance with the basic UN principles and to stop the practice of manipulation of public opinion, enforced by the Western nations. Opening of Al Yarubiyah border crossing