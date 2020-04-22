US seeks to provide assistance to militants in Rukban at the expense of UN — statement

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The United States seeks to provide assistance to militants under its control in Syria’s Rukban refugee camp at the expense of the UN, the Russian and Syrian joint coordination headquarters said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the Americans need humanitarian aid to be delivered to the camp solely to achieve their own goals, that is, to provide the illegal armed groups controlled by them with food and essential supplies at the expense of the UN, which will enable them to further delay the process of disbanding Rukban," the statement reads.

It emphasized that the United States had influenced the development of the UN plan on sending a humanitarian and medical mission to the camp originally proposed by the Syrian government to evaluate the coronavirus situation there.

"We believe that the UN-proposed document has been drafted under the influence of the United States, which launched a smear campaign to accuse Damascus of inability to effectively counter the spread of coronavirus in the country," the statement runs.

The UN document provides for the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the camp without targeted distribution to those in need. Instead, it is proposed to hand over assistance to members of six ethnic groups in the camp and three nearby villages with subsequent distribution at their own discretion.

The headquarters stressed in a statement that the only solution to the humanitarian problems of the Rukban camp was its final disbandment and evacuation of residents to their chosen places of residence where decent living conditions have been created by the Syrian authorities.