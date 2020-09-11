Microsoft report about Russian interference in US election lacks proof — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Microsoft’s conclusions Russia allegedly interfered in the US election do not deserve attention as long as there is no substantial proof, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"Since the end of 2016 (when the first claims emerged a group of ‘Russian hackers’ had been exposed) we have not seen any sensible arguments, proof or anything else <...> that might indicate that some organizations related to Russia might have been involved in some cybercrime," Peskov said.

"You will agree that there was no sensible information then. There were some absolutely groundless charges, some phobias that there are must be Russian cyber monsters behind any cybercrime. If this [Microsoft report] follows the same pattern, it is merely indicative of low qualification. If there are some professional arguments there [in the Microsoft report], then they should be turned an attentive ear to, of course," Peskov said.