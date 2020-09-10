Kremlin dismisses reports of Russian hacker attacks on firm associated with Biden

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the reports by Reuters news agency claiming that the company providing services to US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign office was attacked by Russian hackers.

"We are not aware what this firm is and what "Russian state-backed" implies. Once again, it looks like nonsense, at times published by the respected agency," Peskov told reporters.

According to Reuters, Washington-based company SKDK providing services to Biden’s campaign office and other prominent Democrat politicians in the US reported cyber attacks. It is noted that the company had been attacked by Russian hackers in recent months allegedly tied to the Russian government.