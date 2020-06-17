Russia, Finland have no territorial claims to each other - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and Finland have no disputed territories and have never raised the issue of border transfer after World War II, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday commenting on reports about alleged talks between the two countries on ceding part of the former Soviet Union’s territory to Finland.

"The territorial issue is not on the agenda of the Russian-Finnish relations. Such topics as the revision of the borderline after World War II have never been discussed in dialogue with the Finnish partners," she said. "The existing border between Russia and Finland was fixed by the effective international law acts, first of all, by the Peace Treaty with Finland that was signed in Paris on February 10, 1947."

According to Zakharova, this is the two countries’ common position reiterated at the top level. "The absence of disputes is proved by the fact that in 2017 the Russian and Finnish governments signed a protocol on the Russian-Finnish state borderline," she added.

According to Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper, Jukka Seppinen, a former Finnish diplomat, wrote in his new book that in the late 1980s-early 1990s Moscow was allegedly ready to discuss possible transfer of Karelia to Finland but the ten Finnish President Mauno Koivisto refused to discuss this matter.