No exact date for UNSC P5 online summit yet — Kremlin

There are no plans to hold another Normandy Four summit to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, including via a video conference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The date to hold a summit of UN Security Council five permanent members via a video conference has not been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "The exact date for the video conference has not been designated yet," he noted.

Answering a question whether a conversation is planned to take place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the summit’s eve, the Kremlin representative underlined, "Boris Johnson is still ill for now [after being hospitalized with COVID-19 on April 5 — TASS] and he has not fully resumed his duties." "Undeniably, everyone in Russia wishes him a speedy recovery and victory over this nasty virus," Peskov added. On January 23, Putin delivered a speech at the World Holocaust Forum when he proposed organizing a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020. Lavrov earlier announced that China and France had already backed this initiative. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric informed that the UN leadership would also welcome such a summit but the initiative was put off by the coronavirus pandemic. On April 17, the Russian leader and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed possibilities to hold a working meeting of the UN Security Council permanent members (Russia, China, France, Great Britain, the United States) via a video conference. Plans for Normandy Four summit