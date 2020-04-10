Ukraine calls on Russia, Germany, France to hold Normandy Four summit

KIEV, April 10. /TASS/. Ukraine seeks to persuade other members of the Normandy Four group (Russia, Germany and France) to hold a summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a briefing on Friday.
"The possibility of holding a Normandy Four summit via a videoconference is not currently under consideration but we are working on getting the consent of the other three countries — first and foremost, Russia, as well as France and Germany," he said.
"Once we set a date, we will start discussing ways to hold the meeting," the top diplomat added.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said earlier in an interview with TASS that it would be feasible to hold another Normandy Four summit only upon implementation of the decisions of the December 2019 summit. He pointed out that "the ceasefire agreement has not been implemented yet, as well as the agreements concerning the disengagement of forces, mine clearance, the setup of new crossing points, the Steinmeier formula and the special status of Donbass." Rudenko admitted that the coronavirus pandemic was affecting the agenda and schedule of international organizations and groups, including the Normandy Four.
The previous Normandy Four summit took place in Paris on December 9, 2019. The next meeting was expected to be held four months after the Paris one.