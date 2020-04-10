Ukraine calls on Russia, Germany, France to hold Normandy Four summit

KIEV, April 10. /TASS/. Ukraine seeks to persuade other members of the Normandy Four group (Russia, Germany and France) to hold a summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a briefing on Friday.

"The possibility of holding a Normandy Four summit via a videoconference is not currently under consideration but we are working on getting the consent of the other three countries — first and foremost, Russia, as well as France and Germany," he said.

"Once we set a date, we will start discussing ways to hold the meeting," the top diplomat added.