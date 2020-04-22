Preparations underway for talks between UNSC permanent members — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for a summit of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States), Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

He pointed out that French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin put forward an initiative to hold a video conference of the five countries’ leaders.

"Diplomats are working on a video conference, work is also underway on a possible joint document," Peskov said. According to him, "once things are clear," an announcement will be made.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that "preparations are underway" for talks between the five countries.

A joint document for a summit of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members is being worked out via diplomatic channels and may be agreed in the coming days, Dmitry Peskov informed.

"This will be in the coming days. This will [happen] rather swiftly," Peskov said. "Yes, there is such a possibility."

Putin and Macron held a telephone conversation on April 17. The call was initiated by Paris.