Senior Russian diplomat slams US plans to build up military presence in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Washington’s plans to step up its military presence in Saudi Arabia will whip up tensions in the Persian Gulf region, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Wednesday answering a question from TASS.

"This is just an escalation of tensions. Are they going to fight someone or what?" he said.

Bogdanov drew attention to the Security Concept for the Persian Gulf region promoted by Russia. "Our concept contains the philosophy of joint efforts without any dividing lines and confrontation. On the contrary, [the Russian concept envisages] the involvement of all parties concerned without exception — states and regions, Arab countries, not only members of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Iran, Iraq, maybe someone else," he stressed.

Washington earlier announced plans to send additional forces to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks. The number of US troops in the country will reach 3,000. US officials say that these measures are aimed at countering Iran, which, according to Washington, continues to pose a threat to security in the region and is responsible for attacks on Saudi oil facilities, which occurred in September 2019.